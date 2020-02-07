|
Adelle Dozier Adams
Thomson, Georgia—Mrs. Adelle Dozier Adams, 99, entered into rest Thursday, February 6, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Frank Logan Adams.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Westview Cemetry, with Dr. David Lambert officiating.
Mrs. Adams was born to the late Tom H. Dozier and India Hawes Dozier in Thomson, Ga. on December 22, 1920. She was a lifelong member of Thomson First Baptist Church.
Widowed in 1944, Mrs. Adams served as a bookkeeper at Hattaway's Department Store and then as a sales representative for Metropolitan Life Insurance, retiring from the company in 1986. In 1972 she was the first female elected to the City Council in Thomson. She proudly served eighteen years under three mayors and served as Chairwoman of the Water Commission.
One of her special projects was restoring the cemetery on Westview Drive, where she will be laid to rest. Mrs. Adams was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (John Wilson Chapter) and the Colonial Dames.
She was an avid bridge player, a quilter, a gifted woodworker, a geneologist a gardner, and a wonderful cook.
She is survived by her son, Logan Adams, Athens, GA; grandchildren, Ryan Adams, Athens, GA and Heather Adams, Greensboro, NC; a great-grandchild, Emma Adelle Hope Kilpatrick, also of Greensboro, NC., a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many dear friends and neighbors who helped so much with her care in last few years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Friends may call at the Curtis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the gravesite from 1:30 P.M. until the time of the service.
