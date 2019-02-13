|
|
Adria Celeste Richardson King, 59, wife of the late William Terry King, entered into rest on February 7, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Starling-Evans Funeral Home, Harlem, Georgia with the Rev. Polly Davis officiating.
Celeste was born in France to the late Rufus and Helen Richardson. She worked with Augusta Urology for many years.
She is survived by her son, Mason Tyler King (Isabel); step-daughter, Stephanie Cox (Devin); one sister, Clare Williams (Clark); eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; Wayne and Gisela King and Jean McClain.
The family will receive friends on Saturday Feb. 16, 2019, from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Hospital of Augusta, 1120 15th St. Augusta, GA 30912.
Please visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019