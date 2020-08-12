1/1
Agnes Russell
1942 - 2020
Lincolnton, Ga—Mrs. Agnes Lee Russell, 78 of Plantation Lane, Lincolnton, Ga. entered into rest on Monday, August 10, 2020 at University Hospital, Augusta.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Dunn's Chapel, Appling, Ga. with interment following in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Russell, daughter of the late Charles and Nellie Ryals Lee, was a native of Tylertown, MS. During her career with the civil service, she worked as a desktop publisher at both Ft. Gordon and Warner Robins Air Force Base. Her duties included developing and graphic design of all of the training and procedures manuals on base during that time. She lived in Augusta most of her life but had lived in New Mexico and then Warner Robins from 1994 until 2005. Following retirement, she and her husband, Wayne moved to Plantation Point. She was a member of Dunn's Chapel United Methodist Church. Her interests included gardening, flowers and over feeding her Pomeranian dogs. Her husband, Wayne Russell recently passed away in December of 2019.
She is survived by her son, Eric Stapleton and wife, Dianna of Superior, CO.; daughter, Tracy S. Ray and husband, Kevin of Lincolnton; brother, Charles Lee, Jr. and wife, Patti of Warner Robins, Ga.; sister, Mary Lee Cochran; stepson, James Howard Russell and wife, Linda of Danville, IN.; stepdaughter-in-law, Gina Russell of Warner Robins, Ga.; stepson-in-law, Eddie Zanner of New Braunfels, TX; grandchildren, Jake Stapleton, Dalton Ray, McKenzie Ray, Katelyn Underhill, Zachary Russell, Joshua Russell, Ethan Zanner, Melinda Zanner, Wayne J. Russell, Jessica Hamilton, Sandi Earl and three step great- grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dunn's Chapel United Methodist Church, 6563 Ridge Road, Appling, Ga 30802.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Agnes Lee Russell.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/13/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home
200 May Avenue
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-4117
