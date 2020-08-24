Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Aida Nancy Sanchez
Augusta, Georgia—Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Aida Nancy Sanchez, of Augusta, died Friday, August 21, 2020 in Parkland, Florida.
Aida Nancy was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1931, the daughter of her late mother Rosalia Rivera and father Felipe Sanchez Osorio.
Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Sanchez faithfully served her country in the United States Army, retiring after more than 24 years of service. She entered the Army in 1952 and shortly thereafter graduated from the Army's physical therapy program, embarking on a military career that would take her around the world and even into combat in Vietnam. Whether Aida Nancy was providing physical therapy to injured paratroopers at Fort Bragg, the Cambodian President Lon Nol while deployed to Vietnam, or Pentagon senior officers at the Fort Myer (VA) Rader Clinic, Aida Nancy treated all her patients with compassion and the expertise they deserved regardless what rank they wore on their uniform.
In 2004, due in large part to her remarkable military career and engaging personality, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Sanchez was invited to participate in The Women's Memorial oral history program. Additionally, the Veteran's Administration named Aida Nancy their "#VeteranOfTheDay" on March 18, 2019. To learn more about Aida Nancy's extraordinary military experience, especially her service in Vietnam, we invite you to visit her oral history page found on The Women's Memorial wesbsite at https://www.womensmemorial.org/oral-history/detail/?s=what-we-dont-record-we-lose
and the VA's #VeteranOfTheDay website at https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/57665/veteranoftheday-aida-nancy-sanchez/
.
Aida Nancy's final assignment in the Army was at Fort Gordon's Eisenhower Army Medical Center. Like many other military retirees, she fell in love with the Augusta area and became a valuable member of the community after she retired in 1976. While living in Augusta, Aida Nancy continued to practice physical therapy, a profession she loved dearly. When not caring for her patients, Aida Nancy immersed herself in civic organizations and helped promote the importance of healthy living and environmental conservation. Aida Nancy was a gifted classical pianist who enjoyed sharing her musical talent with friends and family. She was a remarkable person and will be missed by all.
Aida Nancy is survived by her brothers, Luis Felipe Sanchez and Felipe Benicio Sanchez; nieces Aida, Sandra and Tanya, and nephew Fernando.
Inurnment with military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/25/2020