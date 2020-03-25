Home

Akila Nigel Glover Obituary
Akila Nigel Glover
Beech Island, SC—Akila Nigel Glover, entered into rest March 20, 2020. A private funeral service will be held 1 pm Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Word of Life Assembly of which the Rev. Willie Harmon pastor and Min. Tavares Robinson eulogist. Interment will be in Bean Pond Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Glover was a graduate of Midland Valley High School and a member of Bean Pond Baptist church.
Survivors include a son, Logan Glover; his father, Jimmy Lee Glover; sisters, Shanta Robinson and Chanel Dudley; brothers, Raheem Robinson, Joaquin Tucker and Chaz Lawrence; a host of other relatives and friends. VIEWING ONLY on Friday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. NO MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE AT A TIME WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME FOR VIEWING.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026
The Augusta Chronicle - Mar. 26, 2020

