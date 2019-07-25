Home

Akines Steele


1941 - 2019
Akines Steele Obituary
Mrs. Akines Steele
Twin City, GA—Mrs. Ackines Steele passed on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Sat., July 27th at Emanuel Co. Institute Auditorium in Twin City, GA with Bishop K.E. McNeal, Eulogist. She leaves a loving and devoted family to cherish her memories which includes her sixteen children, one sister, 35 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and 7 great, great grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 26, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019
