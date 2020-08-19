Al Parrott, Sr.
North Augusta, SC—An outdoor Sunset Celebration of Life for Al Parrott, Sr., 90, who entered into rest surrounded by his loving family on August 7, 2020, will be conducted Saturday evening, August 22, 2020, at 6:30 pm at his daughter's residence. Rev. Roy Kiser officiating.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.POSEYCARES.com
