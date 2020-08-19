1/1
Al Parrott Sr.
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Al Parrott, Sr.
North Augusta, SC—An outdoor Sunset Celebration of Life for Al Parrott, Sr., 90, who entered into rest surrounded by his loving family on August 7, 2020, will be conducted Saturday evening, August 22, 2020, at 6:30 pm at his daughter's residence. Rev. Roy Kiser officiating.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/20/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
his daughter's residence
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family at this difficult time. Al and I were in the same
carpool from Allendale to SRP for a while back in '60's/70's. My thoughts and prayers
are with you all at this time.
Glenda Dotson
Coworker
