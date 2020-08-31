Alan Gunter
Augusta, GA— Mr. Alan Gunter, 65, loving husband of 43 years to Cheryl Byrd Gunter entered into rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held from the Warren Baptist Church Main Campus ( tent) on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10:00 AM with the Dr. Dwayne Carter and Reverend Jerry Wilson. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Alan was born in Augusta, GA to the late Harold and Addie Belle Carter Gunter. He was a retired Case Worker for Georgia DFACS. He was the pianist for Calvary Baptist Church, Homestead Hospice and former pianist for Central Baptist Church and Southside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Gunter, Sr., and his favorite dog "Midnight".
Survivors include his son, Jeff Gunter and his wife Alley , sister Pat Gunter and his grandson, Zachary Childers.
If desired, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Sound Room and Music, 2510 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
