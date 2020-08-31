1/1
Alan Gunter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Gunter
Augusta, GA— Mr. Alan Gunter, 65, loving husband of 43 years to Cheryl Byrd Gunter entered into rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held from the Warren Baptist Church Main Campus ( tent) on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10:00 AM with the Dr. Dwayne Carter and Reverend Jerry Wilson. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Alan was born in Augusta, GA to the late Harold and Addie Belle Carter Gunter. He was a retired Case Worker for Georgia DFACS. He was the pianist for Calvary Baptist Church, Homestead Hospice and former pianist for Central Baptist Church and Southside Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Gunter, Sr., and his favorite dog "Midnight".
Survivors include his son, Jeff Gunter and his wife Alley , sister Pat Gunter and his grandson, Zachary Childers.
If desired, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Sound Room and Music, 2510 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/01/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved