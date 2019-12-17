|
Alan Joel Marshall
Augusta, GA—Alan Joel Marshall was born October 30, 1959 and passed away Saturday December 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and siblings.
Alan studied Landscaping Architecture and Design at the University of Georgia. He went on to found and run Marshall Contracting specializing in concrete structures. A seminal piece of his work can be observed in the compass rose set at the base of the footbridge crossing the Augusta Canal at the Savannah Rapids Headgates Park.
He spent many of his childhood days exploring the woods and water of the Savannah River surrounding the head gates. There was no place that Alan was more comfortable than in the woods, communing with nature, hunting, fishing, or searching for antique relics. He could read the wind, the waves, and the currents of the sea and scare up dinner in the blink of an eye. There was only one thing that could pull him from the woods around the river or the inlet at Edisto. That one thing was the love for his wife and daughters. They were his true raison de vivre.
Alan was a man that lived life on his terms and filled it with adventure. He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He will be missed and always loved as a husband, a father, brother and friend.
Alan is survived by his wife Donna, daughters Lauren and Kelly, sister Nonah (Allen), and brothers Gerald, Daniel, James, and Jonathan.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/18/2019
