Alan L. Golden
Graniteville, SC—Mr. Alan L Golden, 71, of Graniteville, SC, beloved husband of thirty-one years to Kelly Lynch Golden, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late Monroe "Mundy" and Carrie Irene Attaway Golden. A Vietnam Veteran, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Airforce. He established Golden's Garage in 1981. A devout Christian, he was a member of Clearwater First Baptist Church and on December 31, 1976, he founded the Glory Land Singers. Alan enjoyed farming and spreading the Gospel of the Lord through music. He was happiest when he was spending time with his beloved grandson, Alan Andrew Johnson, who he nicknamed "Ponchinellow".
In addition to his wife, parents and grandson, family members include a daughter and her husband, Katie and Joshua Johnson, Graniteville, SC; brother, the late William "Bill" Golden, several nieces and nephews and Bubba Johnson, of Clearwater, SC, who was like a son to Alan.
The family will greet friends on Friday October 2, 2020, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Clearwater First Baptist Church, Clearwater, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3 o'clock at Clearwater First Baptist Church. Pastor John Bolin will officiate. Interment with Veterans Honors accorded by a United States Air Force Honor Guard, will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Joshua Johnson, Josiah Smith, Roy Smith, Bennie Barrs, Ben Barrs, and Ronnie Berry.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Alan be made to an education fund that will be established for his grandson, Alan Andrew Johnson or to Clearwater First Baptist Church. (www.clearwaterfbc.org
)
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/01/2020