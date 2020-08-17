1/1
Alan Watts
Alan Watts
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on Saturday, August 15, 2020, Mr. Alan Wayne Watts, 60, loving husband of Kathy Sleister Owen Watts.
Alan was a member of Abilene Baptist Church and was employed at Augusta University for 18 years. He enjoyed writing and was in the process of writing several books. He enjoyed the beach, especially going to Hilton Head, and he loved to play golf.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughter: Tara M. Watts; stepchildren: Chandler Owen and Rebekah Owen; twin brother: Eric W. Watts (Vicki); brothers: Paul Watts and Lane Watts; and many extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vaughan and Jodi Watts, and by his first wife, Debbie M. Watts.
The graveside service will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Abilene Baptist Church Building Fund, 3917 Washington Rd, Martinez, GA 30907.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
