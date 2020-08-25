Albert A. Vallee
Augusta, GA—Albert A. Vallee, 85, husband of the late Patricia Roberson Vallee, entered into rest Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 1:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Scott Parrish officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Vallee, son of the late Ernest Vallee and Emma Moisan Vallee, was born in Maine, but lived in the Augusta area since 1963. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and retired as the Retail Manager from W.T. Grant Department Stores and from K-Mart. He then worked as a Funeral Assistant for Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors until his retirement in 2016. He was a member of Mann Mize Memorial United Methodist Church where he was active in the Men's Club, the Gleaner's Sunday School class, and the Adult Choir, and previously served on the Administrative Board, the Pastor/Parish committee, the Trustees, and the Finance Committee.
He is survived by his children, George Vallee, of Augusta, Michael Vallee (Rebecca), of Augusta, Keith Vallee (Niesha), of Evans and Louanne Vallee (Alex), of Sugar Hill, GA; his grandchildren, Chris, A.J., Daja, Kaleb, and Bryce; and his great grandchildren, Luke, and Evan.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Gleaners Club and the Men's Club.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Mann Mize Memorial United Methodist Church,
