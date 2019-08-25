|
Albert Bone
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Albert D. Bone, 63, entered into rest on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his residence.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jerry Byrd officiating. Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 26, 2019