Albert "Fred" Cadle, 75, beloved husband of 43 years to the late Dr. Lynn Cadle, entered into rest on Saturday May 4, 2019. He spent most of his childhood and adult life in Augusta. He graduated from Academy of Richmond County High School and then earned a Bachelors degree from Georgia Southern University. He worked in sales, spending most of his career as Branch Manager for the A.B. Beverage Company. He was an active member of the community including working with the Sertoma Club, Lions Club, and other civic organizations. His passions were gardening, woodworking, cooking, fishing in Alaska, breeding Labrador and Golden Retrievers, and spending time with his family. In his retirement, he started "Pick-Your-Own" blueberry farms in Grovetown and North Augusta.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Albert B. Cadle and Lois Patterson Cadle. He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters Carolyn Folds (James), Patterson Points (Don), and Kathleen Fulghum (Glenn), his children Steve Schumann (Denise), Ayn Colsh (Duncan), Christy Van Meter (James), Kim Livingston (Kip), Mary Vigneri (Tommy), and Laura Wall (Brad), and grandchildren Lyndsay and Bailey Colsh, Emily and Alex Schumann, Matthew, Jordan, and Andrew Livingston, Adam and Megan Vigneri, Will, Laynie, and Michael Van Meter, Braden and Anna Claire Wall, and his great granddaughter, Ava Duncan-Colsh.
Friends remember Fred as someone who was always available to help, as someone who loved the outdoors, and a great story teller. A visitation will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church from 6-8 pm on Thursday, May 9th. Burial service with committal immediately following will be held at 1:00 on Friday, May 10th also at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Paul's Music Program in honor of his wife, a longtime member of the choir.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2019