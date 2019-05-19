|
Mr. Albert Hendricks entered into rest on Wednesday May 15, 2019 . Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Charles E. Goodman Jr.. Survivors are his brother, Andrew Jacob Hendricks; sister, Maggie Hendricks Stokes and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on today from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga. 30901
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 19, 2019