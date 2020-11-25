Mr. Albert Houston
Clarks Hill, SC—Mr. Albert "Mickey" Houston, entered into rest November 22, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be held 1 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church with the Pastor Russell Brisco, officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Houston, a native of McCormick County was a graduate of McCormick County High School. He retired from the SC Department of Transportation as a Road Maintenance Team Worker. He was a member and deacon of Bethany Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children, Marcus Houston, Kerri (Gene) Harmon and Kristi Houston. four brothers, Curtis (Sandra) Houston, Hannibal (Sallie) Houston, Jr., Craig (Deborah) Houston and Scott Rickerson; four sisters, Catherine Brooks, Vivian (John) Fair, Vickie Rickerson and Deedie (Lonzo) Wynn; his mother-in-law, Eva Lou Griffin; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Nov. 27, 2020