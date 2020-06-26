Sergeant Albert Hudson Hopkins, Jr.
Thomson, GA—Mr. Albert Hudson Hopkins, Jr., 90, entered into rest June 24, 2020.
Mr. Hopkins, longtime resident of Thomson, GA, was born in Washington, GA, the son of the late Albert H. Hopkins, Sr. and the late Lucy Scott Hopkins. He began his long and distinguished career with the Georgia State Patrol at the age of 17 when he was a radio operator in Washington, GA. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and then returned to Thomson to resume his 37-year career with the Georgia State Patrol, where he served as a Trooper and retired as Post Commander Sergeant First Class. After retirement, Mr. Hopkins owned-operated Hopkins Tree Service for many years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Thomson where he volunteered and served as an usher. Mr. Hopkins enjoyed helping those in need, fishing, hunting, spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Carl Hopkins, Egbert Hopkins, Wallace Hopkins, Vernon Hopkins, Dennis Hopkins; sister, Lucy Nell Gill; and son-in-law, Hal Newman.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years, Barbara Hopkins; daughters, Beverly Hopkins Newman of Grovetown, GA and Karen Hopkins Tector of Thomson, GA; grandchildren, Candice Lokey of Thomson, GA, Callie Johnson (Brent) of Evans, GA, and Kyle Tector of Thomson, GA; and great grandchildren, Ashtyn Simons and Faith Simons.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, national health guidelines will be observed, with Dr. David Lambert officiating. All attending Peace Officers will be honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Cornerstone Preschool Ministry or the Building Fund, P.O. Box 1205, Thomson, GA 30824. The family would like to thank the Benton House staff and private sitters, Joann Rogers, Velma McNair, and Ann Hampton for their kindness and caring for Mr. Hopkins and a very special thanks to Regency Hospice and Alayna Edwards, RN.
Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Albert Hudson Hopkins, Jr.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/27/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/27/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.