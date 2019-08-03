|
Albert Hughes Sr.
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Albert Hughes, Sr. entered into rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Spring Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Howard Hardin officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Hughes Tanksley. Survivors are his devoted and loving wife, Bernice Hughes; sons, Gary Hughes, Albert Hughes, Jr. (Edith), John W. Hughes (Margaret); daughters, Betty Hughes, Arleen Hughes, Carolyn Lane (Tony), Tessie Brown (Karl); a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/04/2019
