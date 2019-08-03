Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Baptist Church
Albert Hughes Sr. Obituary
Albert Hughes Sr.
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Albert Hughes, Sr. entered into rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Spring Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Howard Hardin officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Hughes Tanksley. Survivors are his devoted and loving wife, Bernice Hughes; sons, Gary Hughes, Albert Hughes, Jr. (Edith), John W. Hughes (Margaret); daughters, Betty Hughes, Arleen Hughes, Carolyn Lane (Tony), Tessie Brown (Karl); a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/04/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
