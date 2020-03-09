|
|
Albert J. L'Heureux, Jr.
Grovetown, Georgia—Mr. Albert Joseph L'Heureux, Jr. passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 90.
Al was born February 13, 1930, in Holyoke, Massachusetts to Albert and Melina Lussier L'Heureux. After graduating from St. Jerome High School, he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Al worked as Public Relations Director for the Chronicle-Herald in Augusta, Georgia, until his retirement.
Al was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Nanette "Nancie" Johnson L'Heureux, his parents, Albert and Melina Lussier L'Heureux and a daughter, Aimee Katherine Herring. Al is survived by his son David Joseph (Judy); his daughter Julie Anne Pender (James); his stepdaughter's Kimberly Fowler Pilman (Kevin) and Angela Fowler Rees (Ed); eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
At Al's request, no services will be held.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/09/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020