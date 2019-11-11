Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Osborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Osborn


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Osborn Obituary
Albert Osborn
Aiken, SC—Albert Charles Osborn Jr., age 64, entered into rest Friday, November 8, 2019 at his residence.
Albert was born March 13, 1955 in Fort Thomas, KY to Elsie Osborn and the late Albert Osborn Sr. He was in Industrial Sales by trade and of the Catholic Faith. He had made Aiken, SC his home since 2018, having previously lived in Augusta, GA. He was a great storyteller and had a passion for animal advocacy. His favorite hobby was golfing. Albert was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his adoring wife, Lisa Osborn; two daughters, Lauren Elizabeth Osborn and Sarah Rebecca Osborn; a sister, Mary Sue Keith (Mike); three brothers, Gregory Lee Osborn (Teresa), Dennis Michael Osborn (Kathryn) and Christopher John Osborn (Robin).
The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at George Funeral Home until 12:45 p.m. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/12/19

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -