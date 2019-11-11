|
Albert Osborn
Aiken, SC—Albert Charles Osborn Jr., age 64, entered into rest Friday, November 8, 2019 at his residence.
Albert was born March 13, 1955 in Fort Thomas, KY to Elsie Osborn and the late Albert Osborn Sr. He was in Industrial Sales by trade and of the Catholic Faith. He had made Aiken, SC his home since 2018, having previously lived in Augusta, GA. He was a great storyteller and had a passion for animal advocacy. His favorite hobby was golfing. Albert was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his adoring wife, Lisa Osborn; two daughters, Lauren Elizabeth Osborn and Sarah Rebecca Osborn; a sister, Mary Sue Keith (Mike); three brothers, Gregory Lee Osborn (Teresa), Dennis Michael Osborn (Kathryn) and Christopher John Osborn (Robin).
The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at George Funeral Home until 12:45 p.m. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
