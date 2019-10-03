The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Albert R. Napier Jr.


1945 - 2019
Albert R. Napier Jr. Obituary
Albert R. Napier, Jr.
Appling, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Mr. Albert R. Napier, Jr., 74, loving husband of Mrs. Kay Strickland Napier. In addition to his wife, family members include his daughter, Patricia Gilliland (James), grandsons Chad Gilliland (Sierra) and Trent Gilliland and great granddaughter Ryleigh Gilliland.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/04/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019
