Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Sealls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Sealls

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Sealls Obituary
Albert Sealls
Augusta, GA—Mr. Albert J. Sealls transitioned on September 14, 2019. He was 89. A member of Bethel AME Church, where he often led Bible study, he retired to Augusta in 1986 with his wife Josephine (deceased). Albert was an adjunct professor at Augusta College. A graduate of Colgate University and a USAF veteran, Albert was raised in New Rochelle, NY, and then settled, along with Josephine, in Mt. Vernon, NY, to raise 4 sons. Albert worked at CBS News as a production supervisor. Father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor, friend and photographer are some words to describe him.
A celebration of his life will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethel AME Church, 623 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, Georgia 30904.
In lieu of flowers the Sealls family asks you donate to the Bethel AME Church Scholarship Fund, in memory of Albert J. Sealls.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.