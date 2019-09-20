|
|
Albert Sealls
Augusta, GA—Mr. Albert J. Sealls transitioned on September 14, 2019. He was 89. A member of Bethel AME Church, where he often led Bible study, he retired to Augusta in 1986 with his wife Josephine (deceased). Albert was an adjunct professor at Augusta College. A graduate of Colgate University and a USAF veteran, Albert was raised in New Rochelle, NY, and then settled, along with Josephine, in Mt. Vernon, NY, to raise 4 sons. Albert worked at CBS News as a production supervisor. Father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor, friend and photographer are some words to describe him.
A celebration of his life will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethel AME Church, 623 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, Georgia 30904.
In lieu of flowers the Sealls family asks you donate to the Bethel AME Church Scholarship Fund, in memory of Albert J. Sealls.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019