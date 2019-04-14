Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis Funeral Home
218 West Hall Street
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3695
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert (Al) Wallace


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert (Al) Wallace Obituary
Mr. Albert (Al) Wallace, 84, entered into rest Friday, April 12, 2019, at his residence.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with the Minister Matt Shelton officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

You may view the full obituary and sign the online guest book at www.curtisfuneralhome.com

Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now