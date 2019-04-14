|
|
Mr. Albert (Al) Wallace, 84, entered into rest Friday, April 12, 2019, at his residence.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with the Minister Matt Shelton officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019