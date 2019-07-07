Home

Albert Williams Jr. Obituary
Mr. Albert Williams, Jr., of Winding Road, entered into rest July 3, 2019 at the VAMC-UD, Augusta. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Shaws Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. R. C. Holloway officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at Noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Williams, a native of Edgefield County was a member and deacon of Shaws Creek Baptist Church. He was a United States Army World War II Veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Turner Williams; two daughters, Willie Mae (Michael) Anderson and Annette Stringer; five grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Willie Mae (Michael) Anderson, 1041 Raiford Loop Road, Graniteville, SC or after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from July 7 to July 9, 2019
