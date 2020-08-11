Albert Williams
Augusta, GA.—Deacon Albert Williams entered into rest on August 8, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Martinez, Ga. He is survived by his loving wife, Gwendolyn T. Williams; sisters, Myrtis (William) Burgess, Margaret Williams, and Edith Willingham all of Augusta, GA, and Harriet Miller, Albany, GA.; four brothers, Eddie (Ernestine) Williams, Charles Williams, Robert (Ethel) Williams and Walter (Ida) Williams all of Augusta, GA. God children, Brian Murry. Lurtasha Williams, Brennon Holden, Mercedes Holden, Brandon Williams and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
