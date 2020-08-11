1/1
Albert Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Williams
Augusta, GA.—Deacon Albert Williams entered into rest on August 8, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Martinez, Ga. He is survived by his loving wife, Gwendolyn T. Williams; sisters, Myrtis (William) Burgess, Margaret Williams, and Edith Willingham all of Augusta, GA, and Harriet Miller, Albany, GA.; four brothers, Eddie (Ernestine) Williams, Charles Williams, Robert (Ethel) Williams and Walter (Ida) Williams all of Augusta, GA. God children, Brian Murry. Lurtasha Williams, Brennon Holden, Mercedes Holden, Brandon Williams and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved