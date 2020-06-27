Alberta Houston O'Conner
Mrs. Alberta Houston O'Conner
Graniteville, SC—Mrs. Alberta Houston O'Conner, entered into rest June 26, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 1 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Jacksonville Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joshua Bryant officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mrs. O'Conner, a native of Edgefield County was a 1971 graduate of North Augusta High School. She was a Licence Practical Nurse for Aiken Regional Medical Center for 23 years. She was a member of Jacksonville Missionary Baptist Church where she sang on the senior choir.
Survivors include a daughter, LaShaun (Percy) Jackson; two sons, Kelvin Lamont (Margil) O'Conner and John Jerry O'Conner; a sister, Annie W. (Lawrence) Cormier; two brothers, Joseph (Mary) Houston and Robert (Libby) Houston; one aunt, Sadie Bell Young; mother-in-law, Frances Twiggs O'Conner Mims; five grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 28, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
