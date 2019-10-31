Home

Ms. Alberta J. Dove
Augusta, GA—Ms. Alberta J. Dove, daughter of the late Sydney and Bertha Jones, and wife of the late Johnny Dove was born in (Burke County) Waynesboro, Georgia, on July 12, 1933. She departed this life on October 27, 2019, at her residence in Augusta, Georgia. One brother, Fleming Mack, preceded her in death, and one living sister, Mary Coleman, remains. She will be missed dearly. Services will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Good News Church, 400 Warren Road, Augusta, GA 30907.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 1, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019
