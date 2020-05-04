|
|
Mrs. Alberta Johnson
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Alberta Dunn Johnson transitioned into the serene autumn of her life and anxiously reunited with her devoted husband; John Sr., and adorned son; John Jr., on April 29 ,2020.
Alberta was born to the late Mathew Lee and Daisy Dunn on March 7, 1929.
Reminiscing her past and cherishing her memories are her sister; Mrs. Virginia Dunn Stewart; sister-in-law; Louise J. Frazier; many nieces, nephews, Godchildren, and a plethora of friends.
"Bert," as she is fondly called; respected GOD, family, friends and community. Her influence was ubiquitous and brought her ultimate gratification! As we bid farewell to this indelible and purposeful LIFE, may we simply chant "SEE YOU at SUNSET!"
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2020