Mrs. Alberta M. Parks
Augusta, GA—Alberta M. Parks entered into rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Southview Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. She is survived by her daughters, Delvonya Mitchell-Barnes, Bionca (Taiwan) Roberts, Ebony Shanice Roberts; son Joseph (Tawna) Parks Jr.; sisters, Frandena Mitchell-Jackson, Glenda (Willie) Butler; brothers, Yule (Beverly) Mitchell, Gregory (Wanda) Mitchell, Rickey Mitchell Sr.; fourteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-5 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/26/2020
Augusta, GA—Alberta M. Parks entered into rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Southview Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. She is survived by her daughters, Delvonya Mitchell-Barnes, Bionca (Taiwan) Roberts, Ebony Shanice Roberts; son Joseph (Tawna) Parks Jr.; sisters, Frandena Mitchell-Jackson, Glenda (Willie) Butler; brothers, Yule (Beverly) Mitchell, Gregory (Wanda) Mitchell, Rickey Mitchell Sr.; fourteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-5 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/26/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.