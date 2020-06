Mrs. Alberta M. ParksAugusta, GA—Alberta M. Parks entered into rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Southview Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. She is survived by her daughters, Delvonya Mitchell-Barnes, Bionca (Taiwan) Roberts, Ebony Shanice Roberts; son Joseph (Tawna) Parks Jr.; sisters, Frandena Mitchell-Jackson, Glenda (Willie) Butler; brothers, Yule (Beverly) Mitchell, Gregory (Wanda) Mitchell, Rickey Mitchell Sr.; fourteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-5 p.m.Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. HephzibahSign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 06/26/2020