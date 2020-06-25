Alberta M. Parks
1957 - 2020
Mrs. Alberta M. Parks
Augusta, GA—Alberta M. Parks entered into rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Southview Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. She is survived by her daughters, Delvonya Mitchell-Barnes, Bionca (Taiwan) Roberts, Ebony Shanice Roberts; son Joseph (Tawna) Parks Jr.; sisters, Frandena Mitchell-Jackson, Glenda (Willie) Butler; brothers, Yule (Beverly) Mitchell, Gregory (Wanda) Mitchell, Rickey Mitchell Sr.; fourteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-5 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/26/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Southview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 25, 2020
I'll Miss Our Sleep Overs at her sister Glenda Butler's House, and Big Sunday Dinners. She's Missed. Bless Her Family. From Mrs Ollia Lee Perdue.
OLLIA PERDUE
Family
June 24, 2020
I'm sorry for y'all lost. I'm send my condolences to the family.
Tashia Wesley
Friend
June 24, 2020
Glenda &amp; Bert
Sister I'm going to truly miss you. Love you.
Glenda Butler
Sister
June 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Betty Allen
Friend
June 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss praying for your family
Katie Roberts
Friend
June 24, 2020
Praying for Comfort and Strength In The Name of Jesus!!!
Carl Phinizy
Family
June 24, 2020
In our prayers ❣
Vickie Scott
Family
June 24, 2020
Sending my condolences and prayer
Katrina Elam
June 24, 2020
May you and your family heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lily Lewis
Friend
June 24, 2020
Artenzer Dunn
June 24, 2020
Love and condolences from our family to yours. May God's peace surround you all during this difficult time. Dave and Bessie Nixon
David Nixon
Friend
June 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss. My condolences goes out to you and your family .
Shavella Taylor
June 24, 2020
Sending condolences from my family to yours. I've known your Mom since the Gurley days.
Stacey Bowdre-Hawthorne & Family
Friend
June 23, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your mom.My condolences goes out to you and your family. Rest in paradise.
LaTasha Briggs
June 23, 2020
Mommy I love you d
My mommy!!❤
Von
Daughter
June 23, 2020
I love you mommy and you will be truly missed.. until we meet again!! Ill forever cherish our memories ❤
Von Mitchell
Daughter
June 23, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Gloria Perry Bush
June 23, 2020
Praying for the Parks-Mitchell-Roberts Family.
Harold and Brenda Lester
Friend
