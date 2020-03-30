Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Alberteen E. Jones


1950 - 2020
Alberteen E. Jones Obituary
Alberteen E. Jones
Grovetown, GA—Alberteen E. Jones entered into rest on Saturday, March 28,2020. A private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Garden. Survivors are spouse Amos Jones; sons Edward (Tiffany) Jones, Cecil (Shontara) Jones; daughter Gloria Cooke and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/31/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020
