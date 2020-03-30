|
Alberteen E. Jones
Grovetown, GA—Alberteen E. Jones entered into rest on Saturday, March 28,2020. A private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Garden. Survivors are spouse Amos Jones; sons Edward (Tiffany) Jones, Cecil (Shontara) Jones; daughter Gloria Cooke and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/31/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020