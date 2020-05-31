Mr. Alchester Kinlow Sr.
Lincolnton, GA—Mr. Alchester Kinlow, Sr. entered into rest on May 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:00 noon at First Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Daravious Cullars, presiding and Pastor Dennis J. Quinn, eulogist. Survivors include wife, Carrie Mae Kinlow, five children, Willie Johnson, Alchester Kinlow, Jr., Julius (Doretha) Kinlow, Sophia Kinlow and Kenyetta Bussey; a granddaughter, Kendra (Wayne)Wright; a brother, Eddie Lee (Gwen ) Kinlow; sister in law, Dorothy Kinlow; daughter in law, Daphanie Kinlow; two godchildren, Jamison Lamkin and Najala Kinlow; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren.
Norris W. Gunby Sr., Funeral Home, Lincolnton, Ga. 30817 (706)-359-4448.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Monday June 1, 2020
Lincolnton, GA—Mr. Alchester Kinlow, Sr. entered into rest on May 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:00 noon at First Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Daravious Cullars, presiding and Pastor Dennis J. Quinn, eulogist. Survivors include wife, Carrie Mae Kinlow, five children, Willie Johnson, Alchester Kinlow, Jr., Julius (Doretha) Kinlow, Sophia Kinlow and Kenyetta Bussey; a granddaughter, Kendra (Wayne)Wright; a brother, Eddie Lee (Gwen ) Kinlow; sister in law, Dorothy Kinlow; daughter in law, Daphanie Kinlow; two godchildren, Jamison Lamkin and Najala Kinlow; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren.
Norris W. Gunby Sr., Funeral Home, Lincolnton, Ga. 30817 (706)-359-4448.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Monday June 1, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.