Mr. Alejandro "Alex" V. Guanlao
N. Augusta, SC—Mr. Alejandro "Alex" V. Guanlao, 73, husband of Joan Wylong Guanlao, entered into rest on Friday, October 23, 2020 at AU Medical Center.
His funeral service will be held at Pineview Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Entombment alongside his late wife of 38 years, Marcelina "Lina" Guanlao will follow the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 26, 2020