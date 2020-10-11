Alex Darabaris
Augusta, Georgia—
Mr. Alex Darabaris, age 93, entered into rest on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with the Rev. Patti Fowler officiating.
Mr. Darabaris, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, moved to Milledgeville, Georgia in 1968. After serving 10 years as director of the State Youth Development Center in Milledgeville, he and his family moved to Augusta, where he served in the same capacity at the State YDC in Augusta for almost 15 years. He retired from state service in October of 1992.
He holds a Bachelors degree from the University of Alabama and a Masters degree from the University of Tennessee. He attended this school under the financial support of the National Institute of Mental Health and did his Inservice training at the VA Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN in conjunction with his focus of studies in Administration and psychiatric casework.
Alex enjoyed golfing, camping, gardening, and working in his wood shop. He was dedicated to God, country and family.
He is survived by his sons, Gus A. Darabaris of Augusta, and Tom Darabaris (Tracy) of Pepperell, Massachusetts, his grandchildren, Dustin Lee Darabaris (Stephanie), Alex Steven Darabaris and Sophie Roberta Darabaris, two step grandchildren, Hudson and Sully and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy, his parents, John and Mary Darabaris, a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Sarah Wilson Darabaris, a sister, Katherine Demos, and his brothers, Gus, Jim, George, Pete and Adolphus.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 at Platts Funeral Home Belair Road Chapel.
If so desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Benevolence Fund at First Baptist Church of Augusta, PO Box 14489, Augusta, GA., 30909.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com
.
Platts Funeral Home 337 North Belair Road
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/12/2020