Alex Logan Meierhenry
Jackson, SC—Alex Logan Meierhenry from Jackson, SC ran into his Lord and Saviors arms at the age of 24 on July 17, 2019. Alex was then greeted by many loved ones who preceded him in death. His mother Anesia Trull, his grandfathers Dean Trull, Gary Nissen and Don Meierhenry, his great grandmothers Edith Ford and Ruth Koehler and his great grandfather Alvin Koehler.
Alex leaves behind his father Alan (Jennifer) Meierhenry of Jackson, SC, his brothers Brett (Alyse) Meierhenry of Graniteville, SC, Derek (Lindsay) Meierhenry of Jackson, SC, step brothers Justin (Nicole) Waters of Beech Island, SC and Jordan (Sarah) Waters of Jackson, SC. Maternal grandmother Sandra Trull of Beech Island, SC. Paternal grandmother Mary Ann Nissen of O'Neill, Nebraska. Step grandmother Lois Key of Jackson, SC and his step grandfather Robert Key of Jackson, SC. He also leaves behind his Beloved nephews and niece Maddux Meierhenry, Bentley Rinn and Maci Meierhenry.
Alex was a welder by trade and a hunter by heart. Alex was Loved beyond measure by a very large family and countless friends who were all very active in his life and his memory will live on through each and every one. Alex spent the last 8 days of his earthly life having a joyous time with his grandmother, whom he adored, in Nebraska. While there are no words to express the loss of this precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle and friend please take heart in knowing that Alex Believed in his Lord and Savior and had followed through with Baptism. Therefore, if you Believe you too shall be Saved and you Will see him again.
A memorial service will be held on July 27, 2019 at 1 pm at Heights Church in Beech Island, SC with Pastor Mark Canipe officiating.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to a charity that was close to Alex's heart: Special Olympics-Area 15 P.O. Box 7274 North Augusta, SC 29862
*Please make a note "In Memory of Alex Meierhenry" when making a donation*
In the upcoming months we will be working on getting a Foundation set up in Memory of Alex for Free Suicide Prevention counseling for identified at risk students and young adults in our area. Details to be announced at a future date.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 25, 2019
