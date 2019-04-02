|
|
SSG (Ret) Alex McCain entered into rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 12 noon at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park with full military honors. Survivors are his wife, Jane McCain, son, Alex James McCain III, daughter, Debra (Sal) Gonzalez, brothers, Willie McCain and Mitchell McCain, sisters in law, Ollie Mackey, Mary King and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2019