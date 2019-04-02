Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Alex McCain
Alex McCain

Alex McCain Obituary
SSG (Ret) Alex McCain entered into rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 12 noon at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park with full military honors. Survivors are his wife, Jane McCain, son, Alex James McCain III, daughter, Debra (Sal) Gonzalez, brothers, Willie McCain and Mitchell McCain, sisters in law, Ollie Mackey, Mary King and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2019
