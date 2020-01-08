Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Merriweather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Merriweather Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex Merriweather Jr. Obituary
Mr. Alex Merriweather, Jr.
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Alex Merriweather, Jr., of Community Road, entered into rest January 8, 2020 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry with the Rev. Dr. Bobby G. Hankerson officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Merriweather, a native of Aiken County was a member of Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry. He was a 1960 graduate of Edgefield County High School and a United States Army Veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Earline Jones Merriweather; a son, Tony M. Merriweather; a daughter, Lynn R. Merriweather; three sisters, Rosa L (Wayman) Johnson, Juliana Hall and Dorothy M. Brightharp; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit the residence from 4-8 pm or after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - January 9, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -