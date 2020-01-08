|
Mr. Alex Merriweather, Jr.
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Alex Merriweather, Jr., of Community Road, entered into rest January 8, 2020 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry with the Rev. Dr. Bobby G. Hankerson officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Merriweather, a native of Aiken County was a member of Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry. He was a 1960 graduate of Edgefield County High School and a United States Army Veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Earline Jones Merriweather; a son, Tony M. Merriweather; a daughter, Lynn R. Merriweather; three sisters, Rosa L (Wayman) Johnson, Juliana Hall and Dorothy M. Brightharp; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit the residence from 4-8 pm or after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
