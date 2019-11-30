Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Sweetwater Baptist Church
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for Mr. Alex Hames Vaughn, 85, who entered into rest November 29, 2019 will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock from Sweetwater Baptist Church, Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Vaughn was a longtime member of Sweetwater Baptist Church where he was active as a Sunday School Teacher and coach and mentor to many young men. He believed that the Bible is the most comprehensive tool available to Christians. Mr. Vaughn was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Eulalia Vaughn; his wife of 42 years, Anne F. Vaughn; his son, David Vaughn; grandson, William Matthews and brothers, Donald Vaughn and Ray Vaughn.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; a daughter, Catherine Matthews; a step-daughter, Ashley (Donald) Noble; grandson, Christopher (Paige) Matthews; two great-grandchildren, Brayden Matthews and Grayson Cloessner; a sister, Janice McKnight.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5 until 7.
Memorials may be made to Sweetwater Baptist Church Youth Athletics, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, SC 29860.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
