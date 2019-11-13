|
Mr. Alexander Loo
Grovetown, GA—Mr. Alexander Loo, 92, entered into rest on Friday, Nov 8, 2019. A life long resident of Augusta, Alexander was born in San Francisco, CA and was relocated when he was one year old. He served in the U.S. Army during World War 2, became a small business owner and later worked for the Board of Education Transportation Department for more than 23 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Augusta for 82 years. He was a very active and dedicated F & A Mason and member of Social Lodge No.1 since 1965. He was later coronated 33rd degree in 1991. His list of personal highlights and accomplishments are continued at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/martinez-ga/alexander-loo-8919697
Survivors include his wife of more than 67 years Belinda, daughter Alexis Sandria and son Michael Thomas (Jean Lemmon). He is preceded in death by his parents Bennie and Minnie Loo, two sisters Dorothy and Constance and a younger brother Herbert.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov 15 from 1:00 until 3:00 PM and from 7:00 until 9:00 PM at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907 (706)-868-9637. Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov 16 at 11:00 am at the Scottish Rite Temple, 2553 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30904. (706)-733-5387. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Sign the guest book at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/martinez-ga/alexander-loo-8919697
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in memory may be made to the Amaranth Diabetes Foundation, 6905 Silver Maple Trail, Fairburn, GA 30213-2639, [email protected]
