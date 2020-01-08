|
|
Mr. Alfonzo Cooper
Dearing, GA—Homegoing Celebration Service for Mr. Alfonzo Cooper, 78, of Dearing will be held on Saturday, January 11 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Springfield Baptist Church in Thomson with pastor, Rev. F. D. Favors, officiating. Interment: Westview Cemetery, Thomson. Repast: BRW Nutritional Center, Thomson. Public Viewing: Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12-7:00 p.m. at funeral home. The funeral procession will leave 4517 Iron Hill Rd., Dearing at 10:15 a.m. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/10/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020