Mr. Alford Lee Ford
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Alford Lee Ford, of Woodberry Lane, entered into rest March 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, March 21, 2020 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Daniel Smith officiating. Burial will be in Free Indeed Cemetery.
Mr. Ford, a native of Scotland County, NC was a member of New Star Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Susie M. Smith Ford; four sons, Jamel Ford, Darren Ford, Micheal Ford and Paulus (Tonja) Ford; four daughters, Sabrina Ford, Charvetta Ford, Amy Leak and Daralynn Hodges; 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Mar. 18, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020