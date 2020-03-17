Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Alford Lee Ford

Alford Lee Ford Obituary
Mr. Alford Lee Ford
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Alford Lee Ford, of Woodberry Lane, entered into rest March 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, March 21, 2020 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Daniel Smith officiating. Burial will be in Free Indeed Cemetery.
Mr. Ford, a native of Scotland County, NC was a member of New Star Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Susie M. Smith Ford; four sons, Jamel Ford, Darren Ford, Micheal Ford and Paulus (Tonja) Ford; four daughters, Sabrina Ford, Charvetta Ford, Amy Leak and Daralynn Hodges; 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Mar. 18, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
