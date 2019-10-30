|
Alfornia Mathis
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Alfornia Mathis entered into rest on Friday, October 25, 2019.Funeral service will be held on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Survivors include his daughter; Doretha ( Marty) McCray; sisters, Lillie May, Anne Mathis McGowan; brother, Sterling (Vermel) Mathis; granddaughter, Tamika Walker; grandson, Franklin Williams, special thanks to, Sue Robertson, Brenda Scott , Marquise and Marquelle Walker; special friends Jeffery Lott, Lamar Walton and a host of other relatives. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta. Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019