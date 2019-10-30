Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfornia Mathis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfornia Mathis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfornia Mathis Obituary
Alfornia Mathis
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Alfornia Mathis entered into rest on Friday, October 25, 2019.Funeral service will be held on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Survivors include his daughter; Doretha ( Marty) McCray; sisters, Lillie May, Anne Mathis McGowan; brother, Sterling (Vermel) Mathis; granddaughter, Tamika Walker; grandson, Franklin Williams, special thanks to, Sue Robertson, Brenda Scott , Marquise and Marquelle Walker; special friends Jeffery Lott, Lamar Walton and a host of other relatives. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta. Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfornia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now