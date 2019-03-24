Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Alfred Johnson Obituary
Mr. Alfred Johnson left this life behind and entered into rest Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center. A master builder has completed his final building, and that building is now at rest.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. from Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel, Paine College with Reverend Victor Thomas, eulogist-pastor of Greater Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Southview Cemetery.

Friends may contact the family at 507 Boy Scout Road, Augusta 30909 or W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901. (706) 722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
