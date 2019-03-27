Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel
Paine College
Alfred Johnson Obituary
Mr. Alfred Johnson entered into rest Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. from Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel, Paine College with Reverend Victor Thomas, eulogist-pastor of Greater Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be in Southview Cemetery. The remains will lie in state at Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of service.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901. (706) 722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019
