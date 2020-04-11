|
|
Alfredo Quiogue
Augusta, GA—Mr. Alfredo Quiogue, 89, entered into rest on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Mr. Quiogue was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Augusta, GA. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend to many. He worked as an engineer for many years before retiring. He enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Evelina Quiogue; daughter, Geraldine Quiogue; son, Lawrence Quiogue; brother, Ernesto Quiogue; sisters, Puring Maala, Norma Castro, Lydia Mendoza, Ligaya Flores and Zeny Oliveros.
Graveside services will be held at 11am at Bellevue Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 with Father Mark Ross officiating. We ask that if you are planning to attend the service and you are not family, to please stay in your vehicle. We are also encouraging everyone to please sign the online registry to remember Mr. Alfredo Quiogue.
