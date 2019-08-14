|
Alice Edwards
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC- Funeral Services for Mrs. Alice Edwards,86, who entered into rest August 12, 2019 will be conducted Saturday morning at 10:30 from the Sweetwater Baptist Church. Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating. Interment in the Sweetwater Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Friday evening from 6 until 8.
Alice Jean Blankenship Edwards was born on February 23, 1933 in Union Mills North Carolina. She graduated high school from Alexander School and was the Valedictorian of her class. She received her Registered Nurse license from the state of North Carolina after graduating with a diploma in nursing from Rutherford Hospital.
On June 14, 1953 Alice married Dr. Tilman Keith Edwards. Together they sailed for Nigeria, West Africa where they built a home, grew a family, and served as medical missionaries from 1957-1968. While in Nigeria, Alice worked as the operating room supervisor for the Baptist Hospital of Ogbomoso, now known as Bowen University Training Hospital (BUTH). She also served as the visiting nurse for Kersey Children's Home, an orphanage.
After returning from the mission field, Alice, Keith, and family settled in Bluefield, West Virginia. Alice worked alongside her husband in his medical practice. She became a nurse practitioner and assisted her husband both in surgery and as the office manager.
During her years in Bluefield, Alice and her family were active members of First Baptist Church. Also during that time, she had the honor of being chosen as the president of the West Virginia Medical Auxiliary and a national vice president of the American Medical Auxiliary.
After Dr. Edwards retired from his medical practice he and Alice moved to North Augusta, SC to spend their retirement years nearer their children. They became active members of Sweetwater Baptist Church where both taught Sunday School classes.
Just a couple of Sundays ago, Alice sat in her usual chair teaching the class she loved so much. God called her home suddenly, and though all of her friends and family rejoice in the knowledge that she is with Jesus, everyone who knew her misses her.
Alice lived a long and full life. She was a force to reckon with, but also one of the sweetest people who ever walked this earth. She went full steam ahead from the moment she was born until the day God called her home. Everything and everyone who ever had the privilege of coming in contact with her was blessed by it. She had a wonderful life and the world is a better place because Alice Jean spent time in it.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 66 years, Dr. Tilman Keith Edwards, her four children, Abel Solademi (Abike), Benjy Edwards (Deb), Alisa Smith (Malbert), Harriet Michael (John), and Marianne Phillips (Kent) along with 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Proverbs 31 describes a wife of noble character. Verse 28 says, "Her children will rise up and call her blessed: her husband also and he praises her."
Yes, they did. And they still do … along with everyone else who ever knew her.
