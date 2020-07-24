1/
Alice Elizabeth Fulmer
Augusta, Georgia—
Alice Elizabeth Fulmer, 65, entered into rest July 23, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in and lived all of her life in Augusta.
She is survived by her children, Elaine Mason (Bryan); Dean Redfern (Christy); Bobby Shipley (Shannon); R C Shipley (Cami); brothers, Daryl Dyer; Robert Dyer (Holly); sister, Jean Mullis (Martin); nieces, Sherry Wells (Keith); Katina Adam (Jack); Stephanie Redfern (Blake); Mary Redfern (Chris). Eleven Grandchildren
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at 2977 Willis Foreman Road Hephzibah, Georgia 30815.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/25/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
