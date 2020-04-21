Home

Alice Harrison Parker

St. Albans, New York—Alice Harrison Parker, entered into rest April 2, 2020. A private graveside service will be held 12 pm Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Pressley officiating. Mrs. Parker was a graduate of ECCHS. She worked in the Healthcare Industry as a Dietician. Survivors include her mother, Katrina Harrison; two brothers, Asa Harrison and Glenn (Maxine) Harrison; six sisters, Sara (Rev. Calvin) Bolton, Minnie E. Wright, Amiee Pressley, Paulette Ross, Pauline Harrison and Gail D. (Abner) Thomas; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 22, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020
