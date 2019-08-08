|
|
Mrs. Alice Holliday Ingram
Washington , GA—Mrs. Barbara Alice Holliday Ingram, 67 of Cosby Rd., Washington, Ga. entered into rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her residence which sits on property that is a part of her Holliday family heritage.
Mrs. Ingram, the oldest of six daughters of the late George G. and Barbara Stribling Holliday, was born in Washington on June 8, 1952. After graduating from Washington Wilkes High School in 1970, she attended ABAC and then served in the US Air Force. She was employed by Thomson Plastics as a QC Inspector until six years ago, when she retired early due to complications of Parkinson's disease. She enjoyed reading, history, and especially studying genealogy. Also, she was a member of Hephzibah Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Danny Ingram; son, Matthew Winchester of Newark, New Jersey; daughter, Ashley Ingram Ho and husband Ben of Seattle, WA; sisters, Georgia Wolfe and husband, Tommy of Washington; Sharon Davis and husband Steven of Valdosta; Jan Holliday of Athens; Pam Shumate and husband Patrick of Milledgeville; Gay Rogers and husband Darrell of Tignall; many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4pm at Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery, Lincoln County.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave. Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Alice Holliday Ingram.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/9/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019