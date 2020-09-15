Alice Irick
Augusta, GA – Entered into rest on Saturday, September 12, 2020, Mrs. Alice S. Irick, 86, loving wife of the late Wiley Hudson Irick.
Alice was a native of Pottsville, PA but has lived in Augusta for over 65 years. She worked for a number of companies in administrative positions and retired from Morris Communication where she oversaw advertising composition.
Family members include her children: Ron Irick (Jacque Whitaker), Diane Peoples (Michael), and Michael Irick; grandchildren: Chris Irick, Brian Irick, Tyler Irick, Ryan Irick, Rachel Acord, Bethany Porter, Matthew Peoples, David Irick, Michael Irick, and Megan Jones; 12 great grandchildren; and her brother: Alfred Schoenfelder. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her sons, David Matthew Irick and Patrick Irick.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at New Horizon Church of God with Rev. Steve Pittman officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at the church.
