Alice Mae Welcher
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Alice Mae Louise Welcher entered into rest on Sunday, March 29, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Survivors are her sons, Freddie Lee (Janette) Welcher Jr., Hannie (Icyphine) Welcher, Hawthorne (Deborah) Welcher, Sr., Gregory (Henri Vernell) Welcher; eleven grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Welcher Scholarship Education Fund, 3907 Barrett Street, Augusta, GA 30909.
