Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Alice Mae Welcher Obituary
Alice Mae Welcher
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Alice Mae Louise Welcher entered into rest on Sunday, March 29, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Survivors are her sons, Freddie Lee (Janette) Welcher Jr., Hannie (Icyphine) Welcher, Hawthorne (Deborah) Welcher, Sr., Gregory (Henri Vernell) Welcher; eleven grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Welcher Scholarship Education Fund, 3907 Barrett Street, Augusta, GA 30909.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Rd., Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/31/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020
